Trump's Syria announcement sparks mixed reaction from lawmakers, politicians

President Trump on Friday night announced that he approved U.S. military strikes to be carried out in Syria against the country’s leader, Bashar al-Assad.

The news came after a suspected chemical attack last weekend from the regime on the rebel-held town, Douma.

At least 40 people died in the attack, located about 10 miles east of Damascus, and more than 500 people, mostly women and children, were injured and brought to medical centers. The attack occurred amid a resumed offensive by Syrian government forces after the collapse of a truce. Syrian activists, rescuers and medics said families suffocated in their homes.

Immediately following Trump’s address to the nation, loud explosions and thick smoke were reported in the capital city.

The president said Assad’s actions were not those “of a man” but rather “the crimes of a monster instead.”

Read on to see what politicians and officials had to say about the announcement:

Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah tweeted a statement saying, “The President’s decision to retaliate with air strikes as part of a broader military response reflect his seriousness in addressing the scale and depravity of Assad’s actions.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi tweeted a statement and added that the president "must come to Congress to obtain a new AUMF, present a clear set of objectives, & ultimately hold Putin accountable for the bloodshed he has enabled."

Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Majority Whip from Louisiana tweeted his strong support of Trump's decision to ally with the U.K. and France in response "to the Syrian regime's criminal use of chemical weapons against innocent men, women and children."

He added that the president was "right to assert that the Assad regime's evil acts cannot go unanswered."

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted, “I haven’t read France’s or Britain’s ‘Constitution,’ but I’ve read ours and no where in it is Presidential authority to strike Syria.”

Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida shared his support for the attack, saying "Assad musut be held accountable for the use of chemical weapons.

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan in a tweet called the strikes “unconstitutional, illegal, and reckless.”

Georgia Sen. David Perdue issued a statement saying, “Chemical attacks against innocent children and civilians are horrific and totally unacceptable. Assad must know his inhumane actions will not be tolerated. I’ve met some of the Syrian families who fled Assad’s terror and are living in a refugee camp at the Turkish border. For too long, the world has been asking: when will Assad stop? It is time for action. President Trump is engaged and led our allies in measured response to hold Assad accountable."