Child's rape, murder in India mired in religious politics

In 2012, the fatal gang rape of a young woman in the heart of India's capital moved hundreds of thousands of Indians to take to the streets to demand stricter rape laws.

But the gang rape and murder of a Muslim girl in Indian-controlled Kashmir has seen far different protests: Thousands of members of a radical Hindu group have marched to demand the release of the six men accused of repeatedly raping the girl inside a Hindu temple. Hundreds of Hindu lawyers have protested that the men are innocent.

Police say the attack was rooted in religious politics, with local men planning the kidnapping to scare away her nomadic community. But many see it as part of the religious schism that has grown across India in the past few years.