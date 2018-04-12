2 dead in stabbing at Hamburg subway station
BERLIN – Police say a woman and her child have died after being stabbed by her ex-husband at a busy subway station in central Hamburg.
The knife attack happened Thursday morning at the Jungfernstieg station in Germany's second-biggest city. Parts of the train lines were temporarily shut down as police responded.
The assailant, who was the child's father, was arrested. None of those involved was identified, and it wasn't clear what triggered the attack.