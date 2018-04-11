Massive rave at abandoned Toys 'R' Us shut down by police

An abandoned Toys 'R' Us store was transformed into the site of a massive rave -- but was shut down by London police before the party had a chance to take off.

The Hounslow Police of West London tweeted they shut down the enormous party on March 31 and arrested five people. The department poked fun at the Toys 'R' Us logo and captioned a picture of the store as “Raves R Us.”

Police said they seized a sound system at the scene of the unlicensed music event on Bull’s Bridge Industrial Estate. Police tweeted later not to travel to the area “as all attendees and ticket holders are being turned away.”

The once-popular toy retailer announced last month it would shutter or sell most of its stores in the U.S and United Kingdom. The retailer declared bankruptcy in September.