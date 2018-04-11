Australian sentenced to rehab for drug offenses in Indonesia

An Australian accountant has been sentenced to 15 months of rehabilitation for drug offenses on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali.

The court in Denpasar says Isaac Emmanuel Roberts' sentence, which includes time already served in prison, will be carried out at the Anargya Foundation, which specializes in drug and alcohol rehabilitation therapy.

The 35-year-old was arrested at the island's Ngurah Rai airport on Dec. 4 after arriving from Bangkok with 14.3 grams (0.5 ounce) of crystal methamphetamine and 14 ecstasy tablets.

Indonesia has very strict drug laws and convicted traffickers can be executed by a firing squad.