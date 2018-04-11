At least 257 dead in Algerian military plane crash near base, officials say

At least 257 people were killed Wednesday after a military plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Algeria, officials said, with broadcasters showing images of body bags lined up in a field.

Civil protection agency spokesman Farouk Achour told the Associated Press that some passengers were "extracted with deep burns caused by the fuselage catching fire."

He said more than 300 emergency workers are working at the scene and Algerian TV network Ennahar published images of body bags at the crash site.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Boufarik is located in northern Algeria, near the Mediterranean sea, some 20 miles from the capital, Algiers.

The Algerie Presse service agency said the Iliouchine-type plane was headed for Bechar in south-western Algeria.

It was not the first deadly military plane crash in Algeria in recent years.

A military plane went down in eastern Algeria on Feb. 11, 2014, killing 77. The plane was transporting family members of the armed forces.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.