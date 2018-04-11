Alleged 'potted-plant serial killer' hit with seventh murder charge as police try to identify remains

The alleged Canadian serial killer accused of burying his victims in garden planters is now facing a seventh murder charge, prosecutors in Toronto announced Wednesday.

Bruce McArthur, who appeared in court through a video link, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Abdulbasir Faizi. Police are expected to give a further update on the case around 1:30 p.m. local time.

McArthur, 66, was wearing an orange jumpsuit and was standing close to the camera during his appearance, according to the Toronto Star.

Toronto police said last week that they are looking for any links between McArthur and a series of grisly, unsolved murders from the 1970s.

“I’ve got no evidence to say he’s linked to any of the cases, but bearing in mind the number of people we’re alleging he’s killed, we’re going to take a close look at some outstanding cold cases from the Gay Village in Toronto,” Toronto Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga had said.

Investigators believe McArthur met his modern-day victims in Toronto’s Gay Village neighborhood through dating apps.

They have not specified how the victims were killed. As of Wednesday, authorities were still trying to identify some of the human remains found in planters at a Toronto property McArthur used as storage for his landscaping business, according to the Associated Press.

Toronto police uncovered seven sets of remains there in total, but so far have only identified those belonging to Andrew Kinsman, Soroush Mahmudi and Skandaraj Navaratnam, the Toronto Star reported.

McArthur is facing murder charges related to their deaths. He has also been charged in the killings of Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan and Dean Lisowick.

Police are expected Wednesday to provide an update on the photo of a dead man they released in early March, who is believed to be another victim of McArthur’s.