Kim Jong Un watches K-pop stars perform in North Korea

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Will Kim Jong Un give up his nuclear program?

Kim Jong Un watched a rare performance by South Korean female pop stars on Sunday in North Korea’s capital ahead of his meeting with South Korean president and a thaw in tension between rivaling countries, media reports said.

Kim watched the performance at East Pyongyang Grand Theater with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, South Korean media pool reported. The performance was delayed by two hours for “the convenience of more audience,” Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korean girl band Red Velvet is seen after their performance in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, April 1, 2018. South Korean media say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has watched a rare performance by South Korean pop stars visiting Pyongyang. (Korea Pool via AP)

South Korean girl band Red Velvet is seen after their performance in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, April 1, 2018.  (Korea Pool via AP)

A South Korean artistic group that included 11 K-pop singers and girl band Red Velvet arrived in Pyongyang Saturday for two performances. The second performance is expected to be held Tuesday.

CHINA REMINDED KIM JONG UN WHO'S BOSS DURING MYSTERIOUS BEIJING MEETING, EXPERTS SAY

The despot watched the two-hour performance titled “Spring Comes” and was seen clapping his hands during the event. He shook hands with the performers and take a group photo, according to reports.

Kim’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, and other top officials, including nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, were also at the event.

An unidentified South Korean official said Kim was initially going to attend the Tuesday performance, but had to change his plan due to a scheduling conflict. South Korea and North Korea are expected to hold a joint performance on Tuesday.

South Korean groups perform during a rehearsal in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sunday, April 1, 2018. South Korean media say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has watched a rare performance by South Korean pop stars visiting Pyongyang. (Korea Pool via AP)

South Korean groups perform during a rehearsal in Pyongyang.  (Korea Pool via AP)

The event comes ahead of the April 27 summit, when South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to meet with Kim at a border village. Kim is also expected to meet President Trump in May in a separate summit.

US, SOUTH KOREA BEGIN MILITARY EXERCISES AFTER OLYMPICS DELAY

South Korean pop singers performed in the North during a past era of detente, but it was the first time for a North Korean leader to attend such a South Korean performance. Before Sunday's performance, South Korea last sent a pop singer to North Korea in 2005.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju wave and smile in Beijing, in this still image taken from video released on March 28, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited China from Sunday to Wednesday on an unofficial visit, China's state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday. CCTV via Reuters TV ATTENTION EDITORS - NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. CHINA OUT. - RC167C2EF360

Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju visited Beijing last week in a surprise meeting.  (CCTV via Reuters)

Kim made a surprise visit to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week ahead of the despot’s talks with Moon and Trump. U.S. and South Korea also began annual military drills on the Korean Peninsula after a hiatus between the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. The drill is expected to be a month shorter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam