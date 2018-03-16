US military aircraft crashes in Iraq, officials say

A U.S. Black Hawk military helicopter with American service members aboard crashed in western Iraq near the border with Syria, officials said Thursday.

"Rescue teams are responding to the scene of the downed aircraft at this time," U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

An earlier statement said Centcom received "reports of an incident involving a Coalition aircraft in the vicinity of Al Qaim, Iraq."

The incident marked the second aircraft crash for the military in two days.

A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet jet crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, on Wednesday, killing both a pilot and a weapons systems officer.

