Poland trims ministry jobs amid spending questions

Poland's prime minister says 17 deputy government ministers have been dismissed in a move designed to improve the Cabinet's work and make it "less political."

Premier Mateusz Morawiecki made the announcement Monday just as the opposition has raised questions about the level of spending at the Defense Ministry and the high bonuses paid last year to members of the previous government team.

Critics say the level of spending conflicts with the ruling conservative party's message of moderation.

Morawiecki made no reference to the spending, but argued the dismissals should help consolidate work and improve cooperation.

Seventeen out of over 100 deputy ministers have been removed from their positions.

Opposition lawmakers said the dismissals didn't mean much because most officials would continue their tasks with lower-ranking titles.