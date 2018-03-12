More civilians leave Syrian rebel enclave as army advances

next

prev

Syrian TV says another group of civilians has left the rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta outside Damascus through a corridor established by the Syrian army

The state-run TV broadcast footage showing a small group of men, women and children it says left the town of Madyara on Monday. The town was captured by Syrian troops on Sunday.

Syrian government forces split eastern Ghouta in two amid rapid weekend advances, dealing a major setback to the rebels and threatening to exacerbate an already dire humanitarian situation at the doorstep of the country's capital.

The advances also cut off key towns of Douma and Harasta from the rest of the enclave, further squeezing the residents inside them.

The U.N. estimates nearly 400,000 civilians are living under a crippling siege in eastern Ghouta.