Iraqi court sentences IS leader's sister to death

A Baghdad court has convicted the sister of the Islamic State group's leader on terrorism charges and sentenced her to death.

The spokesman of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, Abdul-Sattar Bayrkdar, said in a statement on Thursday that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's sister was found guilty for "offering logistic support and help to (IS militants) in carrying out criminal acts."

Bayrkdar says the woman, whose name wasn't released, was also found guilty of "distributing money" among IS militants in Mosul, which was under their rule for more than three years from mid-2014.

Bayrkdar said the woman's husband was also sentenced to death earlier as a member of IS leadership.

Iraq declared victory over IS last December, after driving the militants from northern and central Iraq. Hundreds of women, including foreigners, were arrested.