At least 3 injured in Vienna knife attack, police say

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
An officer blocks a street when police is on the hunt for an attacker after several people have been injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

An officer blocks a street when police is on the hunt for an attacker after several people have been injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.  (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Several people have been injured in a knife attack in Vienna on Wednesday evening, Vienna police confirmed online.

"According to eyewitnesses a man has attacked three persons — a man, his wife and their adult daughter," police spokesman Patrick Maierhofer told The Associated Press. "The three persons suffered heavy to life-threatening injuries and are currently in a hospital."

Police stand on a street in downtown Vienna after several people have been injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Police stand on a street in downtown Vienna after several people have been injured in a knife attack on the streets of Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.  (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

A fourth person was attacked with a knife shortly after, police said. Authorities are investigating whether the two incidents are connected.

Police are still searching for the man believed to be responsible for the attack, which Austria Press Agency reported happened near Prater park.

Further details regarding the attack and a possible motive were not immediately clear.

