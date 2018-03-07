At least 3 injured in Vienna knife attack, police say

Several people have been injured in a knife attack in Vienna on Wednesday evening, Vienna police confirmed online.

"According to eyewitnesses a man has attacked three persons — a man, his wife and their adult daughter," police spokesman Patrick Maierhofer told The Associated Press. "The three persons suffered heavy to life-threatening injuries and are currently in a hospital."

A fourth person was attacked with a knife shortly after, police said. Authorities are investigating whether the two incidents are connected.

Police are still searching for the man believed to be responsible for the attack, which Austria Press Agency reported happened near Prater park.

Further details regarding the attack and a possible motive were not immediately clear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.