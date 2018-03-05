Lawyers seek release of Greek soldiers arrested in Turkey

The Lawyers for two Greek soldiers arrested in Turkey have formally requested their release from custody.

The two were arrested last week for allegedly entering a Turkish military zone and on suspicion of attempted espionage. Greece said the two soldiers — a lieutenant and a sergeant — accidentally strayed into Turkey during a patrol of the Greek-Turkish border, due to bad weather. The development has added to strained ties between the NATO allies.

Lawyers filed a demand for their release with the court in the northwestern Turkish city of Edirne on Monday.

The private Dogan news agency said court officials had begun considering the case.

A river marks most of the border, while a fence runs along much of the land section. However, some parts aren't clearly marked.