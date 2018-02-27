Police find body of Dutch teenager who went missing after Grindr date

The body of a 17-year-old boy from the Netherlands was discovered by police a week after he went missing.

The teenager, Orlando Boldewijn, was found in the water in the Ypenburg suburb, not far from where he was last seen after having met with someone in The Hague via the gay dating app Grindr.

Authorities said that his body, which was located on the basis of new information, will now undergo an autopsy examination to try to establish how he died. Police spokesman Roland Ekkers told broadcaster NOS that there are currently no suspects.

According to local reports, police have already talked to one of the teenager’s dates, a 20-year-old man from The Hague, who said he dropped Orlando off to meet his second date in Ypenburg.

His friend Noha den Hartog, who first reported him missing, told Dutch News that Boldewijn had arranged other dates on Grindr, an app used predominantly by gay or bisexual men.

“Orlando told his mother he was with me,” she told the Dutch news site. “He often did that, but usually he always told me where he was. This time he didn’t.”

The teenager’s friend also cast doubt on the last text message he supposedly sent to his mother, in which he said he was on his way home.

“The language in the message wasn’t what we were used to from him,” Den Hartog said. “Usually he shortens lots of words, but in that message he didn’t do it once.”

The incident comes in the wake of a half dozen gay men who were allegedly killed in the Toronto area by landscaper Bruce McArthur, who reportedly met his victims on dating apps as well.