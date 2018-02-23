Canadian police charge alleged killer with another murder

Canadian police say they've charged an alleged serial killer with one additional charge of murder, bringing the total to six. Police believe there are more victims.

Detective Sgt. Hank Idsinga said Friday they have now identified the remains of three of the six men found in planters at a property that alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur used as storage for his landscaping business.

The new murder charge involves 40-year-old Skanda Navaratnam, who went missing in 2010.

Idsinga also says they've now identified remains belonging to Soroush Marmudi. The 50-year-old was reported missing by his family in 2015.

McArthur was arrested on Jan. 18.