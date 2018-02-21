Ferry explosion at Playa del Carmen pier injures at least 12

More than a dozen people were reportedly injured Wednesday in an explosion on a ferry docked at a Mexican tourist destination.

The ferry, owned by Barcos Caribe, was docked at a pier in the popular Playa de Carmen tourist destination in Cozumel when one of its sides exploded while passengers were on board.

Local media reported at least 12 people were injured in the incident.

Videos and photos shared on social media show the destruction of the ferry still docked at the pier.

It’s unclear what caused the explosion.