Summit host yanks Venezuela's invitation over early election

The host nation for a summit of Western Hemisphere leaders has withdrawn its invitation to Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro over his country's plan to hold an early presidential election.

Peruvian Foreign Minister Cayetana Aljovin said Tuesday that Maduro is no longer invited to the Summit of the Americas in April.

The move follows a recent announcement by Venezuela's pro-government election officials to hold a presidential election April 22 without reaching an accord with opposition leaders over how to conduct a free and fair vote.

Aljovin was backed by foreign ministers of the Lima Group, a coalition from 14 mostly conservative governments in the region formed last year to advocate for what it considers the restoration of democracy in Venezuela.