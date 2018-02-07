US jets bomb 'pro-regime' forces in Syria

American jets bombed Syrian "pro-regime forces" Wednesday, the Pentagon said, after what it described as an "unprovoked attack" against U.S.-backed rebel fighters east of the Euphrates River.

No U.S. special operations troops were hurt in the attack, officials told Fox News. One official added that Russian contractors may have been involved in the initial attack.

The U.S. coalition said in a statement that the pro-regime forces attacked a headquarters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and the U.S. launched the airstrike in self-defense.

The Euphrates, which flows through northeastern Syria, functions as a demarcation line separating the American-backed SDF and forces of the Bashar Assad regime backed by Russia and Iran who are active around the city of Deir el-Zour.

The SDF are led mainly by a Syrian Kurdish militia, known as the People's Protection Units or YPG, whose presence has caused increased tension between the U.S. and Turkey, which considers the YPG to be "terrorists."

U.S.-backed forces retook the Islamic State terror group's de facto capital, Raqqa, last October. The defeat marked a major blow to ISIS and was followed by a string of swift territorial victories in Syria that retook nearly all the territory the extremists once held. Pockets of ISIS fighters, however, remain between the Euphrates and the Iraq border.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.