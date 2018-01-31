French mountain climber rescued recovering in hospital

The French mountain climber who was rescued from a Himalayan peak where her climbing partner is presumed to have died is recovering in a French hospital.

Elisabeth Revol has returned to France after she was rescued Sunday from Nanga Parbat mountain — the world's ninth-highest peak at 8,126 meters (26,660 feet.)

Frederic Champly, the doctor responsible for her treatment at the Sallanches hospital near the Mont Blanc massif, said Revol has serious "grade 3 or 4 frostbites."

The rescue team was unable to reach Revol's climbing partner, Tomasz Mackiewicz of Poland, and made the decision to leave him behind.

Revol and Mackiewicz got stuck Thursday while climbing Nanga Parbat.