Afghanistan military school assault leaves multiple soldiers dead, officials say

At least two Afghan soldiers were killed and 10 others were wounded after an army unit guarding a military academy came under attack early Monday, officials said.

A suicide bomber first attacked the unit guarding the Marshal Fahim National Defense University in Kabul, and the attack was followed by a gun battle in which the two soldiers were killed, Afghan defense ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said.

Waziri said at least 10 other soldiers were wounded in the attack. He said five insurgents led the attack and at least two of them were killed in a firefight, while one was arrested alive by soldiers.

"The attack is against an army unit providing security for the academy and not the academy itself," Waziri said, adding that the soldiers are looking for another possible attacker.

Mohammed Ehsan, of Kabul, told Reuters that he heard explosions outside the academy at around 5 a.m., and the attack continued for at least an hour. Smaller blasts could reportedly still be heard after, but at less frequent intervals.

Afzal Aman, commander of the Army Garrison, confirmed that an army unit was attacked with hand grenades around the area of academy.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban militants and Islamic State terrorists have ramped up attacks against Afghan forces over the last month.

Monday’s assault followed a suicide bombing in Kabul on Saturday, which killed at least 103 people, and a Jan. 20 attack at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, which left more than 20 people — including multiple American citizens — dead.

Fifteen soldiers training at the military school were killed in October when a suicide bomber driving a car filled with explosives rammed into a bus leaving the academy. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

