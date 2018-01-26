The Latest: Trump calls Rwandan President Kagame a 'friend'

next

The Latest on President Donald Trump's attendance at the World Economic Forum (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Rwandan President Paul Kagame (keh-GAH'-may) is a "friend" in the aftermath of Trump's controversial comments about African countries.

The leaders met Friday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Kagame is beginning a one-year term as head of the African Union, a 55-member continental body.

Trump recently drew widespread condemnation for allegedly referring to African nations as "shithole countries" in discussing immigration, according to those at the meeting. The president has denied using that language, but others present say he did.

Kagame says he and Trump had "good discussions" on economic and trade issues. He says the African Union is "looking forward to working with the United States."

___

10:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump is bragging about the "tremendous crowd" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He says the gathering has a "crowd like they've never had before." Trump is attending the forum for the first time.

The president spoke to reporters briefly as he arrived at the annual gathering of financial and political leaders.

Trump addresses the summit later Friday. He predicted his message will be "very well received" and that he will note that the U.S. is "doing fantastically well — better than we've done in decades."

The president is also expected to tout recent tax cuts and efforts to slash regulations.

___

10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says a New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller is "fake news."

The president was asked about the report on Friday as he arrived at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump replied: "Fake news, folks. Fake news. Typical New York Times fake stories."

The Times reported that Trump ordered the firing of Mueller last June but backed off after White House lawyer Don McGahn threatened to quit.

The newspaper says Trump demanded Mueller's firing just weeks after Mueller was first appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

___

10 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump is looking forward to declaring at the World Economic Forum that America open for business.

Trump addresses the summit on Friday and administration officials who previewed the speech for journalists said the president is expected to tout recent tax cuts and efforts to reduce regulations. Trump will argue that it's a good time for businesses to invest in the United States.

Trump is a critic of multinational trade deals. But he'll stress his commitment to free markets under what he sees as fair terms. He'll also call for international cooperation to take on issues like the threat posed by the Islamic State group and North Korea's nuclear arsenal.

Officials say the speech will project a vision of free nations cooperating on shared goals.