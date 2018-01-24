Attack on Afghanistan children's charity results in injuries

At least 11 people were wounded and rushed to a nearby hospital Wednesday after insurgents attacked a non-governmental children’s organization in eastern Afghanistan.

The information came from Inamullah Miakhial, a spokesman for Nangahar regional hospital.

The attack was against Save the Children's provincial office in Jalalabad, said Attahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor. It started with a suicide bomber followed by gunmen opening fire on the facility, he said.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack. However, both the Taliban and Islamic State group have a presence in the Nangarhar province, where the violence took place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.