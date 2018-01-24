4 US citizens killed, 2 injured in Taliban attack at Kabul hotel, State Department confirms

Four U.S. citizens were killed and two others injured on Saturday when Taliban gunmen stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan. At least 22 people were killed during the hours-long assault.

The State Department confirmed on Wednesday the deaths, adding that the United States strongly condemns the January 20 attack.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed and wish for the speedy recovery of those wounded," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said. “Out of respect for the families of the deceased, we have no further comment."

Six Taliban militants stormed Kabul’s Intercontinental Hotel in suicide vests last weekend, Afghan officials said. The 13-hour siege ended when Afghan security killed the last of the militants.

Their goal was to kill foreigners and Afghan officials, according to investigators.

Among the dead were 14 foreigners. In addition to the Americans killed in the attack, six Ukrainians, two Venezuelan pilots for KamAir and a citizen of Kazakhstan and a citizen of Germany also were killed, officials have said.

There was no word on how badly wounded the two injured Americans were.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.