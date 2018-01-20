North Korea sending 22 athletes to Winter Olympics, both countries to march together

The International Olympic Committee on Saturday agreed to allow 22 North Korean athletes to compete in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea amid a thaw in tensions between the two nations. Both Korean teams will march together in the opening ceremony.

The IOC announcement comes two days after representatives from the two Koreas agreed on five sports that North Korean athletes would participate in the upcoming games.

During a brief press conference, IOC President Thomas Bach offered his “sincere thanks to the governments of North and South Korea.”

The North Korean athletes will compete in pair figure skating, alpine skiing, short track speed skating and cross-country skiing as well as a part of a unified women’s hockey team with South Korea. The hermit country’s delegation will include 24 coaches and officials.

The agreement between the two countries was reached during recent high level talks that were spurred by North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un’s statement on New Year’s day that he was willing to send a delegation to the Feb. 5-29 PyeongChang Games.

Speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport outside of Seoul, Lee declined to disclose the exact number of athletes from North Korea that will attend the winter games as the two sides still need to get final approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the matter.

"Basically, the IOC is the one that invites countries to the Olympics," Lee told reporters before leaving for the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. "And the agreement between South and North Korea must follow the IOC's standards."

The meeting on Saturday, which was attended by delegations from both Koreas and the PyeongChang 2018 Organizing Committee, also finalized protocols related to North Korea's participation, such as the country's flag, uniform and anthem.

The only North Korean athletes to have actually qualified for an Olympic spot are the figure skating pair of Ryom Tae-ok and Kim Ju-sik. The skaters qualified for a spot in the games last September, but missed the late October deadline set by the IOC to confirm their participation.

The neighboring countries have also agreed to field a joint women’s hockey team to compete next month, with North Korea sending TK players to play on the squad.

This is not the first time the two Koreas have competed together under a joint flag – they joined up in the past at the world table tennis championships and world under-20 soccer championships – but this is the first Olympic Games in which they will field a team together since their 1945 division.

The countries have previously marched together in the opening ceremonies – first at the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney and most recently in 2006 during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Turin, Italy.

The unification plan has not generated much enthusiasm among South Koreans, with many conservatives asking why their athletes cannot carry their own national flag during the first Winter Olympics on their soil.

"We are turning the Pyeongchang Olympics that we've got into the Pyongyang Olympics," said Hong Joon-pyo, leader of South Korea's main conservative opposition party, referring to North Korea's capital. "We are dancing to the tune of (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un's disguised peace offensive."

Many critics are skeptical of Kim's abrupt overture, believing he may be trying to use the Olympics to weaken U.S.-led international pressure and sanctions toughened after North Korea's sixth and biggest nuclear test and a series of missile launches last year.

Public surveys show most South Koreans support the North's participation in the Olympics, a chance to create a tentative thaw in the Koreas' long-strained relations. But a poll released Thursday suggests that half of South Koreans oppose a joint flag.

The survey by the private polling group Realmeter indicates how much South Koreans' view of their northern neighbor has changed because of its expanding nuclear and missile programs since the two countries' athletes marched together at sporting events during the era of detente in the 2000s.

Despite conservative skepticism, South Korea's government led by liberal President Moon Jae-in says it hopes the Olympics will provide the Koreas with a chance to improve their frosty relations. Government officials say the South Korean national flag will appear at the start of the opening ceremony, regardless of the joint march, and appear again whenever South Korean athletes win medals.

North Korean Olympic participation "will serve as a chance to warm solidly frozen South-North ties," Moon said during a visit with South Korean Olympic athletes on Wednesday. "But if we march together or field a single team, I think that can be a further step in developing South-North relations."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.