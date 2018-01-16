Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

North Korea

Kim Jong Un's ex, North Korea's girl band leader appears at Olympic meeting despite gruesome execution rumors

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
close
North and South Korea met for the first time in more than two years to discuss the North's participation in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Here's are the details surrounding the meeting and odd requests made from the North. Video

North Korea's Winter Olympic demands: Cheerleaders, dance troupe

North and South Korea met for the first time in more than two years to discuss the North's participation in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Here's are the details surrounding the meeting and odd requests made from the North.

Kim Jong Un’s rumored ex-girlfriend and the leader of the regime’s only all-girl music group appeared at the meeting between the North and the South on Monday — one of the few images of Hyon Song Wol in public after years of speculation she was executed by the despot’s firing squad.

Hyon, the leader of the Moranbong Band, joined the four-member delegation Monday as part of the the talks to bring a 140-member art troupe to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

In this photo provided by South Korea Unification Ministry, the head of North Korean delegation Kwon Hook Bong, center, and Hyon Song Wol, the head of the Moranbong Band, left, sit during the meeting with South Korea at the North side of Panmunjom in North Korea, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. North Korea's delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea will include a 140-member orchestra, the two sides agreed Monday, while discussions continue over fielding a joint women's hockey team. (South Korea Unification Ministry via AP)

Hyon Song Wol attended Monday's meeting with the South Korean delegation. She was rumored to be Kim Jong Un's ex-girlfriend.  (AP)

But before her unexpected appearance Monday, Hyon, said to be in her 40s, was reportedly Kim’s ex-lover. The former couple met in the early 2000s and dated before Kim’s father and former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il told him to end the relationship for unspecified reasons, Chosun Ilbo reported.

Hyon reportedly married a North Korean soldier while Kim married Ri Sol Ju. There were rumors Kim and Hyon continued to have an affair over the years.

ADDS ID OF A WOMAN IN THE PHOTO - In this photo provided by South Korea Unification Ministry, the head of South Korean delegation Lee Woo-sung, left, and the head of North Korean delegation Kwon Hook Bong, right, attend with their delegation during their meeting at the North side of Panmunjom in North Korea, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. Officials from the Koreas met Monday to work out details about North Korea's plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month's Winter Olympics, as the rivals tried to follow up on the North's recent agreement to cooperate in the Games in a conciliatory gesture following months of nuclear tensions. ãHyon Song Wol, the head of the Moranbong Band, second right, also attends the meeting. (South Korea Unification Ministry via AP)

Hyon was part of the four-member North Korea delegation on Monday.  (South Korea Unification Ministry via Reuters)

The despot later hand-selected her in 2012 to be part of his beloved girl band. But a year later, reports surfaced that Hyon and a dozen other North Korean performers were executed by Kim’s firing squad for making and distributing pornographic videotapes, according to Chosun Ilbo.

The execution reports turned out to be false. In 2015, Hyon appeared in public in Beijing when the Moranbong Band was sent on a six-day “friendship” tour. The ex-girlfriend greeted reporters and grinned when asked about rumors of her death.

"Where do you come from?" she replied to a reporter, according to Yonhap.

A member of the Moranbong Band from North Korea speaks to the press outside a hotel in central Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. North Korea's State Merited Chorus and the Moranbong Band will perform at the National Grand Theatre in Beijing from Saturday to Monday, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA. - GF10000261945

Hyon Song Wol was seen in 2015 and didn't directly address rumors that she was executed by Kim's firing squad.  (Reuters)

Hyon also wields some political power within the regime. She was promoted last year to the Central Committee of the Workers Party, the Korea Herald reported. She is also a colonel in the Korean People’s Army of the North.

Hyon’s appearance fueled rumors that “North Korea’s only girl group” — known for their western-style outfit, North Korean propaganda and odes to Kim — will also be attending the Olympic Games. One of the ensemble’s hits include a cover version of the “Rocky” theme song, Yonhap reported.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam