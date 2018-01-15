Building blast in Belgium leaves people trapped under rubble, police say

Up to 20 people may be trapped underneath rubble following an explosion in a building Tuesday night in Belgium.

The explosion, which local media has reported may have been due to a gas rupture, damaged two other buildings in the Paardenmarkt neighborhood of the city, Antwerp police tweeted.

Emergency services have been able to contact three people — a man, a woman and a child — trapped in the wreckage, and four people have so far been released, according to police. The three people rescued were doing well, police said.

The explosion was not terrorism-related, police stated.

