German govt talks press ahead amid communication annoyance

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and their prospective center-left allies are pushing ahead with talks on a possible new government amid irritation over a negotiator's announcement that they reached an agreement on energy policy.

Merkel's previous, failed coalition talks with two smaller parties were marred by constant jockeying over tentative results. Her conservatives and the center-left Social Democrats agreed this time to keep quiet about details until preliminary talks wrap up this week.

Conservative negotiator Armin Laschet told a business group Monday the two sides had wrapped up talks on energy policy, but gave no details. German media reported that the agreement involves pushing back Germany's target for reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 2020.

Social Democrat negotiator Ralf Stegner posted a "musical tip" on Twitter Tuesday: "Don't Speak" by No Doubt.