Malaysia approves new search for missing airliner

The Malaysian government has approved a new attempt to find the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in the Indian Ocean.

A U.S.-based company early this week dispatched a search vessel to look for debris in the southern Indian Ocean, 3 ½ years after the Boeing 777 disappeared on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 227 passengers and 12 crew.

Malaysia, China and Australia called off the 1,046-day official search last year without solving the mystery.

Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said Saturday that the government remains committed to continue with the search and the offer from Ocean Infinity is based on the company finding the wreckage.