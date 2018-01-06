Iran's top diplomat: UN meeting on protests a US 'blunder'

Iran's foreign minister says a U.S. move to call an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on protests in country marks another foreign policy "blunder" for the Trump administration.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter late Friday that the Security Council "rebuffed the U.S.' naked attempt to hijack its mandate."

He says the majority emphasized the need to fully implement the nuclear deal and to refrain from interfering in the affairs of other countries. "Another FP (foreign policy) blunder for the Trump administration," he wrote.

U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced encouragement for anti-government demonstrations that have broken out in Iran. The U.S. called the U.N. meeting on Friday, portraying the protests that began last week as a human rights issue that could spill over into an international problem.