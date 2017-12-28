Records: Paraplegic Palestinian killed in clash shot in head

Palestinian medical records in the Gaza Strip show that a paraplegic man who died during a violent protest along the border with Israel earlier this month was killed by a bullet that struck him in the head.

The records, obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, shed new light on a case that has become a rallying cry among Palestinians since President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Ibrahim Abu Thraya was killed on Dec. 15 in clashes that broke out along the Israeli border. A military investigation found no "moral or professional failures" by its troops.

The medical records say Abu Thraya died of severe bleeding after a single bullet entered his head over his left eye.

The army declined to comment on the reports.