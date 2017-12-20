Expand / Collapse search
Rome's 'baldy' Christmas tree mocked by locals as 'world's saddest'

This combo picture taken Tuesday Dec.19, 2017 shows at left Rome's official Christmas tree placed in Piazza Venezia Square and at right the one placed in St. Peters's Square at the Vatican.  (AP)

It’s starting to look like Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree, and Romans aren’t happy about it.

A 65-foot tall Christmas tree brought in from the Italian Alps and placed in one of the city’s main squares is continuing to shed needles, leading some to call it the “baldy” and the “world's saddest Christmas tree,” Sky News reports.

"We have a Christmas tree that won't make it to Christmas,” the news agency quoted one local as saying.

The Rome's official Christmas tree stands in front of the Unknown monument in Piazza Venezia Square. Despite the tree's 600 silver-colored decorative balls, the half-bare branches lend the square a forlorn rather than festive look and critics note that across town, the Vatican's Christmas tree, from Poland, looks healthy. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Others on social media have been posting pictures of the tree in Piazza Venezia next to ones from other cities, including a healthy tree at the Vatican.

The tree cost around $50,000 to transport and was set up on Dec. 8 with 600 silver baubles. City officials have said there are no plans to take it down but officials have opened an investigation as to why the tree is falling apart.

A Christmas tree is seen in downtown Rome, Italy December 19, 2017.  (REUTERS/Tony Gentile)

"It is clearly dead and it is a shameful spectacle for citizens and tourists," said the consumers' group Codacons, according to Sky News.

Rome’s mayor, Virginia Raggi, pushed back against critics and said the tree has been decorated in a “simple and refined” manner.