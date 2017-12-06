Expand / Collapse search
TERRORISM

Man accused of plot to kill British PM Theresa May pleads not guilty

Two men accused of plotting to assassinate British PM May

The two men are due to make a court appearance.

A man accused of trying to assassinate British Prime Minister Theresa May in a failed terrorist plot pled not guilty to the charges on Wednesday.

Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, appeared in a London court after he was charged with preparing acts of terrorism. His alleged accomplice, Mohammed Aqib Imran, who is accused of trying to join the Islamic State group but was not charged in the assassination plot, also pled not guilty, according to the Sun in London.  

According to authorities, the foiled plot involved planting a bomb near the entrance of Downing Street, the residence of the prime minister, and then continuing the attack with a knife and suicide vest in a bid to kill May.

This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman, left, and Mohammed Aqib Imran in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Wednesday Dec. 6, 2017. Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman has been ordered held in court on charges plotted to assassinate Prime Minister Theresa May. The plan, revealed to the British Cabinet, allegedly involved planting a bomb outside the entrance to Downing Street gates before attackers would stab the U.K. leader in the ensuing chaos. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)

Naa'imur Zakariyah Rahman, left, and Mohammed Aquib Imran are seen in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Dec. 6, 2017.  (Elizabeth Cook/AP)

According to the Sun, Rahman confirmed his nationality as Bangladeshi British and Imran confirmed his as Pakistani British.

The pair was arrested in London and Birmingham on Nov. 28 by the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.