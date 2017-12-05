Roadside bomb kills 6 in northwest Pakistan

A Pakistani official says a roadside bomb has killed six people and wounded eight others near the Afghan border.

Kamran Afridi, a top administrator in the North Waziristan tribal region, says the bomb was planted in a parked motorcycle in the village of Khaddi and detonated remotely when a security patrol passed on Tuesday. It is not clear whether all the victims were security men.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but Islamic militants have long operated in the area.