Obama ends international trip with meetings, speech in Paris

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is ending a five-day international trip in Paris, where he is lunching with French President Emmanuel Macron and scheduled to give a speech to business leaders.

Obama arrived at the presidential Elysee Palace at midday on Saturday. The area was placed under high security.

The French presidency said the private lunch was expected to include a presentation about the Obama Foundation. No journalists were allowed at the meal.

Earlier Saturday, Obama discussed climate issues with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. He also planned to meet with former French President Francois Hollande.

His evening speech organized by a club for leaders from the internet and communications industries is on the theme, "Fear Less, Innovate More."

Obama was in China and India before he arrived in France.