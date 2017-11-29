Kim Wall murder: Danish police find another arm thought to be from beheaded journalist

Another arm was found Wednesday in the in the sea near Copenhagen that may belong to slain journalist Kim Wall, just over a week after authorities made a similar grisly discovery.

Copenhagen Police said in a news release the arm was found near the route authorities are searching in Koge Bay as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Wall, who disappeared after taking a ride on a homemade submarine with Danish inventor Peter Madsen in August.

"The arm has not been investigated yet, but it has been found in the same area as we found the first arm and it was weighted down similarly," Deputy Police Inspector Jens Møller Jensen said. "Therefore, we assume that the arm is connected to the submarine case."

The arm will be examined Thursday at the Norwegian Institute of Medicine, according to police.

Wall, a freelance journalist, went missing after Madsen took her out to sea in August. Madsen admitted to police he dismembered her body, and threw it into a bay, but has insisted he wasn't the one who caused her death.

Investigators have since found bags containing her body parts in various locations around Koge Bay, located south of the Danish capital.

Madsen's trial is set to take place in Copenhagen in March.

Her family has set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise donations for the "Kim Wall Memorial Fund," a grant that will help support a young female reporter.