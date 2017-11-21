Expand / Collapse search
Kim Wall murder: Divers find arm thought to be from beheaded journalist

By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
An arm was found in the sea near Copenhagen that may belong to slain journalist Kim Wall, Danish police said Tuesday.

Copenhagen Police said in a news release the arm was found near the route authorities are searching in Koge Bay as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Wall, who disappeared after taking a ride on a homemade submarine with Danish inventor Peter Madsen in August.

The arm is being examined Wednesday at the Norwegian Institute of Medicine to determine who it came from, according to police.

Peter Madsen, right, is charged with killing journalist Kim Wall aboard his homemade Nautilus submarine.  (Reuters)

"We have not yet determined whether it is a right or left arm or who the arm belongs to. But we assume that it originated from the submarine case," Deputy Police Inspector Jens Moller Jensen said.

Wall, a freelance journalist, went missing after Madsen took her out to see in August. Madsen admitted to police he dismembered her body, and threw it into a bay, but has insisted he wasn't the one who caused her death.

KIM WALL MURDER SUSPECT ADMITS DISMEMBERING BODY, DENIES KILLING HER

Investigators have since found bags containing her body parts in various locations around Koge Bay, located south of the Danish capital.

Police searching for journalist Kim Wall find headless torso

Madsen's trial is set to take place in Copenhagen in March.

Her family has set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise donations for the "Kim Wall Memorial Fund," a grant that will help support a young female reporter.