Kim Wall murder suspect admits dismembering body, denies killing her

The Danish inventor charged with killing journalist Kim Wall aboard his homemade Nautilus submarine admitted Monday he dismembered her body -- but insisted he wasn't the one that caused her death, according to police.

Peter Madsen said Wall died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning inside the submarine while he was on deck, Copenhagen police said in a statement.

After Wall's death, Madsen said he dismembered her body, and threw it into a bay. Investigators have since found bags containing her body parts in various locations around Koge Bay, located south of the Danish capital.

Madsen, 46, previously told police Wall died after she was hit by a hatch cover, but the recovery of her head earlier this month by divers contradicted that claim as police said an autopsy showed "no sign of fracture on the skull and there isn't any sign of other blunt violence to the skull."

"This explanation naturally causes the police to collect various additional statements from both the forensics and the submarine experts," Deputy Police Inspector Jens Moller Jensen said in a statement.

As part of the final autopsy on Wall's torso, officials found multiple mutilation wounds "in and around the genitals," according to police.

Prosecutors believe Madsen killed the journalist as part of a sexual fantasy, and then dismembered and mutilated her body.

Madsen's pre-trial detention is set to expire Tuesday, but police said no new hearing will be held as the 46-year-old has voluntarily agreed to remain in detention.

Officials said earlier this month they found video of torture and killings of women on Madsen's computer.

Madsen has refused to cooperate with investigators since Wall's head and legs were found, according to prosecutors.

Wall's naked, headless torso was found Aug. 21 on a Copenhagen beach, 10 days after she was last seen entering Madsen's sub as part of a story she was writing.

Her family has set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise donations for the "Kim Wall Memorial Fund" -- a grant that will help support a young female reporter.