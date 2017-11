A strong earthquake has shaken China's Tibet region but there's no immediate word on damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 6.3 magnitude quake hit at a depth of about 6 miles (10 kilometers) about 36 miles (58 kilometers) northeast of Nyingchi.

The official Xinhua News Agency put the magnitude at 6.9 and says it struck at 6:34 a.m. Beijing time.