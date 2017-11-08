Iran pledges to support Lebanon stability after PM resigned

next

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani says his country will "not hesitate" to help maintain the stability of Lebanon following the resignation of the Lebanese Saudi-backed prime minister that threw the government into disarray.

According to Rouhani's official website, the Iranian president called his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun, on Tuesday to assure him that the Iranian leader firmly believes the Lebanese people will overcome "this sedition" and will not let their country become "a battlefield for foreign powers."

Saad Hariri unexpectedly announced his resignation Saturday from Saudi Arabia and in a televised speech accused Iran of meddling in Arab affairs and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of holding Lebanon hostage.

The resignation was seen as a reflection of growing tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran, its archrival in the region.