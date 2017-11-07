Yemeni spokesman threatens to attack Saudi, UAE airports

A Houthi-linked army spokesman in the Yemeni capital has threatened escalation against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, saying the rebels consider the two countries' airports "legitimate targets."

Col. Aziz Rashed told reporters late Monday in Sanaa that his military experts are able to develop missiles with ranges that exceed 1500 kilometers.

The threat comes as part of the mutual escalation between Yemen's Houthi rebels, in control of the northern part of the country, and the oil-rich gulf neighbors who went to war against them after rebels forced internationally-recognized government to flee the country in 2015.

Rashed says: "We urge all airline companies and travelers to avoid airports in both Saudi and UAE as we consider them a legitimate military targets within the range of our ballistic missiles."