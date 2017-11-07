Israeli media mogul apologizes over sexual harassment claims

An Israeli media mogul and member of the International Olympic Committee has apologized after being accused of sexual harassment by two female journalists.

Haaretz columnist Neri Livneh said this week that Alex Gilady exposed himself to her during a 1999 business meeting at his home. Days earlier, Channel 10 TV journalist Oshrat Kotler said Gilady made an "indecent" proposal during a job interview 25 years ago.

Gilady founded local media group Keshet. He also is a former sports executive at NBC and is Israel's IOC representative.

Gilady told Haaretz he did not recall the Kotler incident but said Livneh's claim was "mainly correct."

"In each of these cases, there was no intention to harm, and if my conduct caused mental anguish, I am deeply sorry," he said.