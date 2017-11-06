Greek police break fake ID network active throughout Europe

Greek police say they have broken a large, locally based criminal network that sold fake identities allowing illegal migrants to travel and reside freely throughout Europe.

A police statement says 20 people were arrested last week in the greater Athens area in connection with the gang, which received orders from several European countries.

It says a key part of the gang's activity was to facilitate Albanians to travel from Greece to Britain on fake documents.

Four workshops were located in Athens, where gang members could allegedly forge high-quality documents and deliver them to clients within hours of receiving the order.

Monday's police statement said the gang charged up to 500 euros ($580) for passports, and less for simpler forgeries. The crackdown followed cooperation with other European police forces.