Suspected US strike targets ISIS-linked fighters in Somalia

A Somali security official says a suspected U.S. airstrike has targeted a base run by Islamic State group-affiliated fighters in Somalia's northern state of Puntland.

The official told The Associated Press that at least six missiles struck in Buqa, a remote mountainous village roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Qandala town, late Thursday.

The official says the airstrike may have targeted top leaders of the group, which is a growing presence in the Horn of Africa nation and has been fighting security forces. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Qandala Mayor Jama Mohamed confirms the airstrike, which he said sent terrified villagers fleeing.

The U.S. Africa Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.