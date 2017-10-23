Catalonia's push for independence from Spain: What to know

The Spanish central government moved Saturday to invoke a never-before used constitutional article that would strip Catalonia of its autonomous power, calling it a last resort to "restore order."

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he wants his Senate to give him direct power to dissolve the regional Catalan government and to call an early election as soon as possible. The Senate is likely to approve Rajoy's request.

Rajoy proposed the powers of Catalan officials be taken over by central government ministers.

The meeting came almost three weeks after a controversial referendum seeking the region’s independence, which was later ruled illegal by the country’s Supreme Court.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has argued the referendum result gave him the mandate to move forward with independence.

What is Catalonia?

Located in the northeast region of Spain, Catalonia is largely independent with its own culture and language. It’s one of the richest and most industrialized areas of the country with a heavy emphasis on manufacturing, according to the BBC.

The region, which includes Barcelona, is home to about 7.5 million people.

Valuing its autonomy, Catalonia has its own parliament and executive, called “Generalitat” in its language.

Why do they want independence?

Because of its own cultural identity, those in favor of Catalan independence have pushed for the region to become separate from Spain. Supporters also believe that they have given more to the Spanish government than they have gotten back.

The push for independence “raises questions of the future of democracy and democratic rule,” Pamela Radcliff, a University of California, San Diego professor and modern Spain historian, told Fox News. “What’s being contested between Spain and Catalonia, one of the things is different visions of what defending democracy looks like.”

The push for independence is led by Puigdemont, the president of Catalonia. The region held a referendum on Oct. 1.

How did the vote go?

About 90 percent of the 2.3 million people who cast votes chose independence, Catalan officials said of the disputed referendum. However, fewer than half of eligible voters participated.

About 900 people were treated for injuries after voting turned violent when Catalan civilians and Spanish police clashed earlier this month.

Andrew Dowling, an expert in Catalan history at Cardiff University in Wales, said that any independence declaration by the Catalan parliament would be symbolic without border and institutional control and no international support.

Such a declaration "will see the fracture between hardliners and the pragmatic people in Catalonia who are already seeing an economic fallout," Dowling told The Associated Press.

What has been Spain’s response?

Spain's top court declared the independence referendum illegal.

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria accused Puigdemont of putting the Catalan people “in the greatest level of uncertainty seen yet.”

And Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said the referendum was part of a strategy “to impose independence that few want and is good for nobody.”

Rajoy has reportedly refused help from outside civil-society groups and lawyers to mediate negotiations between the two factions. He has also declined to engage in talks with Catalan leaders.

“There is no possible mediation between democratic law and disobedience and unlawfulness,” Rajoy said.

Spain had given Puigdemont two deadlines – which have come and gone – on whether the independence referendum is serious.

Radcliff said that “it’s very possible” that neither side has “much incentive to compromise.”

What is Article 155?

Spain threatened to invoke a clause of its constitution should Catalonia forge ahead with its plans to secede from the country that would take away the region’s autonomy.

A refusal to backtrack from its independence threats would trigger Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, the government has said, which would allow central authorities to take over control of any of the country’s 17 regions. It’s a provision that hasn’t been used in the four decades since democracy was restored in the European nation.

An English translation of the constitution states that should an autonomous community break the law or disregard the constitution, the Spanish government can – after following certain procedures – “take the measures necessary in order to compel the [community] forcibly to meet said obligations, or in order to protect [Spain’s] general interests.”

Rajoy's cabinet met in a special meeting Saturday morning to approve measures to take direct control of the Catalan region under Article 155.

Catalonia's regional parliament will debate this week on how to respond to the Spanish government moving toward invoking Article 155. Many people fear this could lead to a vote declaring Catalan independence.

