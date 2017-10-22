3 men, apparently Mennonites, killed in northern Mexico

Three men have been found shot to death in the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua, and prosecutors say they appear to be members of the state's Mennonite community.

The state prosecutors' office said Sunday the bodies were found in the cab of a pickup truck with New Mexico plates in an area known as Campo Menonita 35. The men had been shot multiple times.

While the bodies have not been identified, the office said their appearance suggested they were Mennonites.

Members of the community wear distinctive overalls and often differ in physical appearance from other farmers in the area.

Mennonites have roots in Chihuahua dating back to the 1920s and many are dual citizens of Mexico and Canada. The citizenship status of the victims is not clear.