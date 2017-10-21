Expand / Collapse search
Knife-wielding man injures at least four in Munich; suspect arrested

Fox News
Stabbing rampage injures four in Munich

A knife-wielding man attacked four people in Munich on Saturday and then fled, police said. A suspect was arrested a few hours later, and authorities were working to determine whether he was the assailant.

Police received initial reports of an attack in the Haidhausen area, just east of downtown Munich, a spokesperson said. Authorities determined that a lone attacker apparently had gone after passers-by with a knife.

The assailant attacked six people – five men and one woman – at different sites in the area, with four of them wounded and none seriously, police said.

Police guard the area at Rosenheimer Platz square in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.

Following the attack, police took to Twitter to warn people in the Rosenheimer Platz area to stay indoors and cautioned them to avoid the area around Ostbahnhof railway station and a nearby park. Police were not immediately certain to which direction the suspect fled.

Police described the suspect to be about 40 years old and was wearing gray pants, a green jacket and a backpack. He also had a black bicycle.

Police say a man with a knife wounded at least four people in Munich.

About three hours after the stabbing, police arrested a man matching that description who initially tried to evade officers.

"We can't yet confirm whether he is the perpetrator," da Gloria Martins said.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.