Germany's entire U-boat fleet is out of action

All of Germany's six submarines are out of action, and the country's defense minister isn't happy about it.

The Kieler Nachrichten newspaper reports that four U-boats are being serviced in boatyards while two others are waiting for a berth.

Asked how Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen views the temporary loss of the underwater fleet, her spokesman said Friday that "this is obviously not a good situation."

Jens Flosdorff told reporters in Berlin that "we would hope the mission readiness was higher, but sometimes with technology the devil is in the detail."

U-boats became the pride of the German navy in World War I, when the Kaiser's submarines dealt several heavy blows to the British navy.