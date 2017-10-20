UN official: Reintegrating Colombia rebels is not going well

The U.N.'s deputy human rights chief says the process of integrating leftist rebels into Colombian society after more than 50 years of war isn't going well.

Andrew Gilmour, who visited Colombia last week, warned Friday that if this doesn't happen "there is a strong chance that they will go back to something worse."

He said he has seen in Africa and elsewhere that when fighters aren't reintegrated "the peace itself is not sustainable."

He said there is a lot of evidence that FARC rebels demobilized and gave up their weapons "but they have not found alternative means of income for them and their families."

Gilmour said finding economic opportunities for perhaps 10,000 fighters "should not be beyond the bounds of what is basically a developed country and economy."