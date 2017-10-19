Evidence presented in Kim's killing hasn't ruffled defense

next

Evidence has accumulated against the two suspects in the murder of the half brother of North Korea's leader in the first two weeks of their trial.

But the lawyers hired by the Indonesian and Vietnamese governments to defend the women say they are unruffled by what has been presented so far.

The witnesses have testified variously to how Kim Jong Nam and died and that the two suspects had VX nerve agent on their clothing. Security footage of Kim and the women at the airport have been presented in court.

The women have pleaded not guilty. Their lawyers say the evidence is circumstantial and they have answers for what has been presented.

The trial resumes next week with a visit to the airport where Kim Jong Nam was attacked.